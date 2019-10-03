Annex Advisory Services Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 36,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 40,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 42,912 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,635 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 32,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $218.28. About 3.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,309 shares to 65,780 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.