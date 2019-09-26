Annex Advisory Services Has Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $688,362; Shares Rose; Swedbank Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 14,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.56 million, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.49M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na owns 40,626 shares. 936,493 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt L P. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co owns 70,611 shares. Zuckerman Group Limited Company holds 15,385 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Transamerica Fincl Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 17 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning stated it has 194,799 shares. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt Lp reported 1.36M shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 106,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 557,917 shares. M Holdings Securities reported 24,109 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,228 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 262,785 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 84,486 shares.