Annex Advisory Services Has Increased At&T (T) Stake by $320,788; Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $18.37 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 212,940 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 37,188 shares to 8,206 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 83,390 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $72.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).