Annex Advisory Services Has Cut Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.64 Million; Teton Advisors Stake in Angiodynamics Com (ANGO) Cut as Share Value Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.94M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (ANGO) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 20,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 38,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 49,925 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.52 million for 113.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Acquire RadiaDyne, Boost Oncology – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AngioDynamics: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares to 390,937 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR).