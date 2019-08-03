Annex Advisory Services Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.64 Million; Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $5.11 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 696,434 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 20 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,784 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 13,285 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.20M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Manhattan Co owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Inc Ri reported 0.14% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 33,220 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech accumulated 921,950 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 6,593 were accumulated by Financial Advisers Ltd Company. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 9,393 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Jump Trading Ltd Com invested in 5,869 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zebra Limited Liability Com holds 8,367 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.