Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Position in At&T (T) by $320,788; Gibraltar Capital Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Lifted by $1.31 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 7.83 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 9.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "President Trumpâ€™s Huawei Pivot Could Be Huge for 3 Top Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Intel faces stronger headwinds from blacklist – RBC – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle has 0.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 566,840 shares. Pitcairn reported 39,596 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management owns 1.55M shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 39,493 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 117,463 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.39% or 25.46 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co owns 32,099 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.62% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 508,936 shares. Old Republic accumulated 1.07 million shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 3.08% or 245,229 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,559 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 206,840 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.96% or 20,377 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 53,604 shares to 74,369 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,894 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

