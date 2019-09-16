Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Innospec (IOSP) Share Price Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.28 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,273 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 22,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 4.54M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc analyzed 47,063 shares as the company's stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 342,993 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.30 million, down from 390,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 46,967 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news: Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019; Is Innospec Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Being Overpaid? (May 2, 2019); What Does Innospec Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IOSP) Share Price Indicate? (September 4, 2019); Chemical company to add dozens of jobs in Charlotte region (August 30, 2019); How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility (July 1, 2019).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 4,748 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.