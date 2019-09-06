Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Holding by $320,788; Market Value Rose; Shareholder Marco Investment Management Raised Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 20.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 148,690 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 2,843 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,296 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communication stated it has 0.19% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Eastern Retail Bank has 1,800 shares. Principal Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 44,320 shares stake. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Beacon Fincl owns 0.05% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,075 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.43% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 5,756 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 58,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 44,636 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 23,389 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 8,845 shares. Lpl Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 21,265 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares to 500,408 shares, valued at $72.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,186 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).