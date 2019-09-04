Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $320,788; As Teleflex (TFX) Valuation Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 13.74M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 46,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 377,661 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11M, up from 331,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $356.03. About 147,858 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “NeoTract Designates Dr. James Rybak as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

