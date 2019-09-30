Annex Advisory Services Decreased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.25 Million; Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $342.40 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 8,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 406,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.45 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What Knocked UnitedHealth Group Down 10.4% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco, UnitedHealth share losses contribute to Dow’s nearly 75-point fall – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.73% or 37,561 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 246,901 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 105,000 were accumulated by Rhenman Partners Asset Mgmt Ab. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,488 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 38,511 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 611,044 shares. Da Davidson And Com accumulated 40,732 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 191,052 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 1,531 shares. 1.46 million are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. 731,822 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Boston owns 2.55M shares. Private Asset holds 923 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,644 shares to 14,708 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 15,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Share Price Increased 133% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,826 shares to 8,074 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management holds 8,225 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 19,662 shares. Pentwater Mgmt LP reported 603,416 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 5,476 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,143 shares. Moreover, Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 66 were reported by Synovus Finance. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,460 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Voya Investment Management Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,026 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.1% or 72,900 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership owns 499,247 shares. Harvest Management holds 1.37% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 6,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 299 shares. Crosslink Inc holds 8.79% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 232,339 shares.