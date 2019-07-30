Annex Advisory Services Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.64 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Position in Pfizer (PFE) Raised by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 8.24M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.23 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bancorp holds 1.58% or 60,202 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.18% or 54,300 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 32,517 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd. Ima Wealth Inc owns 946 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 289,067 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.07% or 70,757 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 1.12M shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.69% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tdam Usa has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,344 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Co accumulated 17,500 shares. M&R Cap reported 2,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 5,376 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 22,556 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Capital Management reported 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.13M shares. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 2.67% or 96,950 shares. 189,490 are held by Westchester Cap. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 181,010 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc accumulated 0.21% or 22,213 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 6,929 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 80,924 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Riverhead Cap holds 595,690 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De holds 100,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 29,372 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Reik And Company Ltd Company holds 18,205 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Edgestream Prns Lp has 2.87% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).