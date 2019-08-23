Annex Advisory Services Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Cut by $363,553 Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 102,927 shares to 32,218 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,135 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 15,818 were reported by Lourd Cap Ltd Llc. Schafer Cullen Cap, New York-based fund reported 4.54 million shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 6,619 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 0.61% or 43,562 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 1.65% or 3.71 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.68% or 7.64M shares. Orleans Cap Corp La reported 72,633 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Country Bankshares accumulated 18,319 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 19,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Provise Gp Limited Liability Co owns 59,807 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management invested in 0.95% or 48,145 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 78,285 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Gp Inc Ltd has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 47,808 shares. First Merchants accumulated 283 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,022 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 14,044 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 554,678 shares. Management holds 94 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin Prns Llp stated it has 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329 shares. Windsor Management stated it has 147 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 15,650 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta holds 0.06% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Asset Management stated it has 27,003 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings.