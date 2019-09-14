Annaly Mortgage Management (NLY) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Holding by $39.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Cut by $1.44 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 31,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 710,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68 million, down from 742,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Annaly Mortgage Management (NLY) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 4.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 14.72 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.38M, up from 10.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Annaly Mortgage Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 18,240 shares to 20,575 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 12,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Cap Incorporated owns 15,491 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 430,488 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 6,569 shares. Basswood Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 203,924 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd stated it has 6,158 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 309,536 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pictet Asset reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 164 are owned by Private Ocean Limited. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.22% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 297,382 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,885 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 6,479 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock. The insider Green Anthony C bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 201,620 shares to 208,922 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).