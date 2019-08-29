Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Valuation Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Cut Stake; Selz Capital Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.09 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $24.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.15. About 1.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 11.28M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sei Co has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.62% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). New York-based Sg Americas Secs has invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Johnson Finance Gru holds 4,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.11% or 8.56M shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability holds 382 shares. Brave Asset Management stated it has 34,388 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 59,661 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,759 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $41.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 137,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).