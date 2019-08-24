Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Has Cut Position; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 10.60M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 11,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 135,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 147,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. The insider Green Anthony C bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 7.99 million shares stake. Jefferies Grp Incorporated reported 49,176 shares. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The Montana-based Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 17,035 are owned by Scotia Incorporated. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.06% or 131.31 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bluecrest Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 48,292 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company holds 664 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co invested in 25,592 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 14,928 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 724,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.28% or 56,876 shares in its portfolio.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 36,200 shares to 71,400 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,003 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

