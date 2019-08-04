Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $364,563; Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Stake as Market Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 15.68M shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 29,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 316,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 345,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.90% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 5.66M shares traded or 256.60% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 1.54M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 96,567 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd reported 38,978 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 1.35M shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 32,445 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105,083 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 220,873 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 634 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 89,840 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 41,752 shares. 10,127 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na.