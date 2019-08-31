Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lifted Stake

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 719,638 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.12 million shares traded or 65.68% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was made by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million worth of stock.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advisors Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0.05% or 549,786 shares. Muhlenkamp & holds 207,364 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.19% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.67 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 18,352 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 129.03M shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 17,342 shares. 10,952 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Fca Tx reported 13,200 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 10,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Element Capital Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.63 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 75,759 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 6,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 186,432 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 697,678 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 11,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 264,893 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 6,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 64,028 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2.83 million shares. 318,984 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 614,764 shares. Frontier Investment Management accumulated 988,885 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 159,983 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,897 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).