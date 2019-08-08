Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Market Value Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Cut by $364,563 Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.37 Million

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 18.28M shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,847 were accumulated by Indiana & Invest Mngmt. Madison, Wisconsin-based fund reported 451,180 shares. 15,147 are held by Stratford Consulting Ltd Limited Liability Company. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grimes owns 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,655 shares. Hexavest Inc invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wespac Advsrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 5,939 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Moller Fincl Services has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 130,119 shares. 29,473 were reported by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 3.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 262,800 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 2.13% or 600,707 shares. Osterweis Cap Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Torch Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 107,114 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 24,653 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2.77M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 157,148 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 67,550 shares. 212,080 are held by Pnc Financial Group. Spectrum Gp owns 683 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 471,592 shares. 7.26M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Lp has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Benjamin F Edwards reported 672 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com holds 0% or 664 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was made by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.