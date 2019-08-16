Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding by $627,183

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.04 million shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares to 1,524 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,270 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. $852,294 worth of stock was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).