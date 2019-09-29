Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Position by $1.98 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose, Holder Profit Investment Management Lowered Holding by $922,532

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 314,880 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 582.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 219,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 257,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.56 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Willingdon Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Artemis Invest Llp holds 3.02M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 218,253 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited owns 2,237 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 124,634 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.57% or 3.74 million shares. Confluence Investment Management stated it has 687,397 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 158,650 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Llc. 205,341 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 47,593 shares to 902,269 shares, valued at $139.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 563,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 54.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 29,438 shares to 110,274 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.