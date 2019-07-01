Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.78 N/A -1.59 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.36 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 15.38% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, Farmland Partners Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95% Farmland Partners Inc. -0.31% -3.21% 14.47% -15.37% -17.9% 39.43%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.95% weaker performance while Farmland Partners Inc. has 39.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.