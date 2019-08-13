Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Reaches $9.24 After 8.00% Up Move; Saturna Capital Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position

The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 4.66 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 MillionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $13.46 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $9.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NLY worth $1.08 billion more.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 7,417 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.20 million shares with $51.09M value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Pfizer now has $196.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 7.87 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 320,000 shares to 32,183 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 501,179 shares. United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & invested in 30,914 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tctc stated it has 1.10M shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation owns 659,027 shares. Diligent Lc invested 1.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bbr Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 47,634 shares. Reik & Ltd Llc accumulated 18,205 shares. Utd Fire Gru Inc reported 40,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.46% or 55,634 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Com has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Motco invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rock Point Advisors Limited Com invested in 17,066 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 120,492 shares. Atria Ltd Liability accumulated 150,046 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. The insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000.

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.46 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.