Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Reaches $8.77 52 Week Low; Last Week ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Coverage

The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.16 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.77 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.77 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $8.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $893.97 million less. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 8.76 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -14.75% below currents $9.02 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. Roth Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7. See ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) latest ratings:

11/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 718,325 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 15.96% above currents $8.77 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Lc accumulated 105,083 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,952 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0.75% or 7.99M shares. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,526 shares. Barnett And stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fmr Lc stated it has 34.50 million shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & stated it has 4,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 50,398 shares. Johnson Financial stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 45,314 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reported 49,708 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.