Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Reaches $8.74 After 9.00% Down Move; RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (RNSHF) Sellers Decreased By 4.83% Their Shorts

The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 7.40 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13FThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $12.74 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $7.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NLY worth $1.15B less.

RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. RNSHF’s SI was 104,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 109,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1045 days are for RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s short sellers to cover RNSHF’s short positions. It closed at $49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Powers Ahead – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Renishaw Plc 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renishaw Plc ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.74 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Among 2 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock (NYSE:NLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is 2.97% above currents $8.74 stock price. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage rates take a strong move up – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 20 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.27 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.