Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Reaches $8.35 Yearly Low; Transcat Has 1.72 Sentiment

Transcat Inc (TRNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 18 sold and trimmed stock positions in Transcat Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.37 million shares, up from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Transcat Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.68 target or 8.00% below today’s $8.35 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.15B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $7.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $972.32 million less. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 2.43 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,332 are held by Daiwa Gru Inc. 1.10 million were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Co. 4,405 are held by Highlander Management Limited Com. Grp invested in 68,260 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 20,265 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1 were reported by Cls Invs Ltd Llc. Stratos Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 86,584 shares. West Family Invests accumulated 2.79% or 1.12 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 13,242 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.77 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv accumulated 0.03% or 13,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.19M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 604,107 shares.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.15 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 21.80% above currents $8.35 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. for 395,892 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 241,906 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 340,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 287 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 30.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.03 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.