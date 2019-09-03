Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Reaches $8.12 1 Year Low; Wex (WEX) Sentiment Is 0.95

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 125 funds increased or opened new positions, while 131 sold and reduced stakes in Wex Inc. The funds in our database now own: 40.86 million shares, down from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wex Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 83 New Position: 42.

The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.63 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.12 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.80B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $7.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $708.24 million less. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 8.03M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.38. About 47,457 shares traded. WEX Inc. (WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 81.13 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 21,105 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 158,846 shares. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Management Llc has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,327 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.14M for 21.23 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.42M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.80 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 25.25% above currents $8.12 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7.

