Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

We will be comparing the differences between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 0.00 1.45B -1.78 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 15 3.17 128.45M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 5,596,294,866.85% 0% 0% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 831,391,585.76% -1.5% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.