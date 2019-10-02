Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

We will be comparing the differences between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|0.00
|1.45B
|-1.78
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|15
|3.17
|128.45M
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|5,596,294,866.85%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|831,391,585.76%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
Summary
Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
