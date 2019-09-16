Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 W. P. Carey Inc. 82 13.41 N/A 3.30 26.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

W. P. Carey Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79 consensus target price and a -8.54% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.2% respectively. Comparatively, 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45%

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.