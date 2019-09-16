Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-4.06
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|82
|13.41
|N/A
|3.30
|26.22
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
W. P. Carey Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79 consensus target price and a -8.54% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Annaly Capital Management Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.2% respectively. Comparatively, 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
Summary
W. P. Carey Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
