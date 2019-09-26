Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Comparison side by side

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.08 N/A -1.78 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 35 14.53 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of STORE Capital Corporation is $37, which is potential -2.66% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.