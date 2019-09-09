Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.83 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Redwood Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 5.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.