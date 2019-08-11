Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Contrasting side by side

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.03 N/A -1.78 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.60 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 37.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.