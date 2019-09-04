Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.04 N/A -1.78 0.00 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.89 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.