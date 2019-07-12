Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.92 N/A -1.59 0.00 Power REIT 6 5.62 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Power REIT is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 13.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Power REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 6 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.