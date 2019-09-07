Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Contrasting side by side

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.61 N/A -1.59 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.11 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.46 beta indicates that Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 16.37%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 19.43% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that New Senior Investment Group Inc. seems more appealing than Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.75% weaker performance while New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 73.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.