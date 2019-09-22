Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Contrasting side by side

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.92 N/A -1.59 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 54 14.27 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta means Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, National Retail Properties Inc. has beta of 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 8.04%. National Retail Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus price target and a 1.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Annaly Capital Management Inc. is looking more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while National Retail Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.