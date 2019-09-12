Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.77 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.03 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 12.44%. Competitively Ladder Capital Corp has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 2.10%. Based on the data shown earlier, Annaly Capital Management Inc. is looking more favorable than Ladder Capital Corp, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.75% weaker performance while Ladder Capital Corp has 8.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.