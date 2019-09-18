Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Comparing side by side

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.83 N/A -1.59 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.63 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 demonstrates Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 10.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.2% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Global Net Lease Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.