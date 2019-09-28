Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) Shares Declined While Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Its Stake; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 7,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 93,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 86,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 3.09M shares traded or 13.68% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, up from 604,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,505 shares to 842,953 shares, valued at $166.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,746 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.09% or 83,592 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability reported 127,955 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,885 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 654 shares in its portfolio. 20,339 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 114,923 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 0.89% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Raymond James Fincl Ser owns 70,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 47,506 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 7,670 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 14,920 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 231,506 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.1% or 28,420 shares. Franklin Resource has 11,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 124,634 are held by Principal Group Inc. Oppenheimer And Company invested in 282,775 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested in 60,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd owns 158,650 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 762,365 shares. Axa invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ptnrs Gp Ag holds 0.3% or 266,450 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson invested 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Parametric Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 250,000 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 12.73M shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 18,200 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. On Monday, May 6 KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 300,000 shares. On Friday, May 17 Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 90,000 shares. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7.