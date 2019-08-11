Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Holding by $646,137 as Market Value Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 71,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.91 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 18,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 101,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 82,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 23,150 shares to 123,745 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 24,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,020 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 126,163 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 37,099 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 28 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 46,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Lc accumulated 2,286 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.23 million shares or 1.89% of the stock. Elkhorn Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 20,900 shares stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited has 14.43 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 19,819 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.62% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ameritas Inv Partners has 34,890 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 181,635 shares. Utah Retirement holds 367,739 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock.