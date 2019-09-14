Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Holder Beck Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $557,721 as Market Valuation Declined; Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $3.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc analyzed 77,500 shares as the company's stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 779,894 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 2,081 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 2,711 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 42,963 are owned by Invesco. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.08% or 342,075 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 243,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 39,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Davenport Co Ltd Com accumulated 12,710 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,761 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 738,808 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 0.15% or 77,123 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 94 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.44% stake. Intersect Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76M for 8.15 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M. 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936.