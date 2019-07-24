Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stock Declined While Concorde Asset Management Has Upped by $1.32 Million Its Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 2.78M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 8.65 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,345 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADRU’s Holdings Imply 13% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vodafone’s Potential Dividend Cut, Competition, Capital Needs Sideline Jefferies – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.