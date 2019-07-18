Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stock Declined While Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased by $2.24 Million Its Position; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 178,706 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 70.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 223,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 319,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.92 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital, The T-Rex Of mREITs, Brings You A 7.5% Yielding Preferred Share Dividend Capture – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Call It Dilution When Annaly Issues New Shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 25,570 shares to 33,585 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 83,213 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.06% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 7,500 shares. National Pension reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 4.69M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Meridian Counsel Inc reported 155,325 shares stake. Da Davidson And reported 300,000 shares. 516,806 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 305,824 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.03 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.1% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 300 shares. Gradient Invests Limited has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28.11 million shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.