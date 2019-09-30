Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake Has Raised by Narwhal Capital Management; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $6.63 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 78,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.97M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 35,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 334,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 298,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.39M shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CHS, other Tennessee hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies – Nashville Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 18,883 were reported by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Company. The Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 63,517 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Anchor Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pettee Invsts reported 30,378 shares. Condor Capital Management stated it has 68,552 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 43,812 shares. Conning Inc reported 25,854 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 91,334 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 7,300 are owned by Intact Invest Inc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 442,749 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 0.31% or 128,874 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,693 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Hosts Women’s Leadership Event – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 20 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At The New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 118,359 shares to 8,141 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,141 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc has 117,019 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 15,585 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 52,775 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0% or 79,383 shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 279,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chemical Bankshares reported 22,800 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 1.34M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 299,272 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd owns 2,000 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 22,063 are owned by Qcm Cayman Ltd.