Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shares Declined While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Its Stake; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered by $472,282 Its Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 53,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 27,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 10,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,281 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 19,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chunk of National Conference Center campus to be sold, developed as townhomes – Washington Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,447 shares to 106,006 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million.

