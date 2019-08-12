Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Upped Its Holding; As Qualys (QLYS) Share Value Declined, Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Stake by $1.73 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 53,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 27,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 10.07 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 476,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, down from 497,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 279,412 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,863 shares to 32,680 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,047 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294. $478,000 worth of stock was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 295,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp stated it has 680,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank owns 10,952 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 133,361 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Corp owns 13,858 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 700,822 were accumulated by Cetera Lc. Karpas Strategies Ltd stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.08M were accumulated by Natixis. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1.06 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 335,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment has 0.21% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 0% or 67,492 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 6,189 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 42,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% or 7,818 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 670,853 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 5.00 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 272 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,831 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 18,100 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 50,899 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. 457,544 are held by Ranger Inv L P.

