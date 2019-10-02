Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Raised Stake; Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Declined While Corecommodity Management Has Increased Its Position

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 130.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 93,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 165,664 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 71,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 472,141 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 53,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 447,381 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, up from 394,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 1.28M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 8,332 shares to 71,830 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 16,482 shares to 3,491 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 330,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,686 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.