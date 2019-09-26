Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Share Price Declined While Concorde Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Market Value Rose, Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 353,519 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.08M, up from 313,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 206,781 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 135,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 163,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 7.97 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.85 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,213 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 8,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 139,902 were accumulated by United Capital Financial Advisers Lc. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt And Research has invested 1.52% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Truepoint has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.23M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 494,411 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 248,693 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 664 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.02 million shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Qcm Cayman Limited stated it has 22,063 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Ser Inc has 0.16% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 44,970 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 1,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 26,327 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Llc. 2,500 were reported by Price Cap Management. Peoples Corporation owns 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 80 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 2,812 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Atria Invests Ltd holds 10,844 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr invested in 2,022 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Motco stated it has 63 shares. 1,000 were reported by Security Natl Trust. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,780 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 55 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,387 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Management Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.02% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 11,637 shares to 226,793 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 85,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,292 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).