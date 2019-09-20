Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position Has Upped by State Treasurer State Of Michigan; Concho Res Com (CXO) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (CXO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 14,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 402,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.57 million, down from 417,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 2.32 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 33.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302.27 million, up from 28.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 12.44 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C. $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 47,000 shares to 232,497 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,032 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $149.21M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.