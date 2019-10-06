Anixter Intl (AXE) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Stake; Saturna Capital Lowered Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake as Market Value Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 16,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 518,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92M, down from 534,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.21M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 8,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 8,646 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516,000, down from 16,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 186,773 shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 53,453 shares to 75,081 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 34,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold AXE shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Lc reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested in 74 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 22,316 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,683 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 44,929 shares. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.13% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 19,657 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 15,825 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 404 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 14,282 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 70 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 10,800 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 39,728 shares.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.38M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.83M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.