Anixter Intl (AXE) Holding Has Upped by Macquarie Group Ltd; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $105.00 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 38,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 687,882 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 649,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 87,270 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.54 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

